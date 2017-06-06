Russell Brand is a devoted father in real life, says Kristy

Russell Brand intends to let his daughter formulate her own gender identity. Russell Brand intends to let his daughter formulate her own gender identity.

Russell Brand is a wonderful and devoted father, according to his fiancee Lauren Gallacher’s sister Kirsty. Brand, 42, has six-month-old daughter Mabel with his partner Lauren, reported Contactmusic. “… He is wonderful… He’s such a devoted father, it’s very lovely to see,” Kirsty said. Meanwhile, Brand revealed earlier this year that he and Lauren intend to let their daughter formulate her own gender identity and won’t dress her in feminine clothes.”

“Now that I have these very important women in my life, I have re-evaluated the way I look at gender. I don’t have to dress her in feminine clothes, I don’t need to dress her in clothes for her gender, I’d rather just see how she formulates it herself. I’ve become quite sensitive and aware of that since she was born. It’s an abrupt and sudden change. It’s like having a relative over to stay, but not a minor relative, like a distant uncle. There’s not an area of her life I’m not involved in. Sadly I’m unable to produce breast milk.” he also added.

Commenting on the contents of his stand-up comedy, Kristy added, “Oh my days. I haven’t quite got myself in the zone to go and see one of his shows. I do need to but I will be so embarrassed at those bits. I can’t believe he talks about her like that. I’ve heard he describes little Mabel as ‘the sperm who made it’. But he is wonderful, and it’s all very tongue-in-cheek. He’s such a devoted father, it’s very lovely to see.”

