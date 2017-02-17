Running Shaadi box office collection day 1: Taapsee Pannu, Amit Sadh film expected to do decent business

Running Shaadi box office collection day 1: The film largely depends on Taapsee Pannu’s popularity post the success of Pink. Running Shaadi box office collection day 1: The film largely depends on Taapsee Pannu’s popularity post the success of Pink.

Taapsee Pannu who has some interesting films coming this year, is the star of Running Shaadi. The film largely depends on her popularity post the success of Pink. Directed by Amit Roy, Running Shaadi features a fresh pairing of Amit Sadh and Taapsee. As per reports, the film is expected to collect Rs 2-3 crore on its first day.

Given that there are two other releases this weekend — The Ghazi Attack and Irada, and with Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 already attracting audience in its second week, it is going to be a tough fight for Running Shaadi. However, small films have done wonders in the past. So coming days will decide the fate of the movie. Ironically, Taapsee is also a part of The Ghazi Attack.

Indian Express Film Critic Shalini Langer wrote in her review “As yet another film centred around the great Indian wedding, Nimmi (Taapsee Pannu, in an accent that will make any self-respecting Punjabi cringe) is the daughter of a bridal-wear store owner in Amritsar. Bharose (Amit Sadh, genuine if nothing else) is a Bihari employee at the shop. At first, Amit Roy, a cinematographer making a directing debut, appears to have a kernel of an idea about budding love between a Sikh girl and a Bihari boy in a set-up that perhaps encourages little, if any interaction between two such people.”

“However, that idea is quickly ditched, as is the suggestion of a class difference, before Bharose and Net junkie friend Cyber (Arsh Bajwa) move on to another – a website, to help couples in distress, flee and get married. Again, on the face of it, perhaps not an idea to be taken lightly in a society obsessed with marriage and at least with the idea of love,” she added.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in Naam Shabana co-starring Manoj Bajpayee.

