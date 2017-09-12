Ritu Varma thrilled to team up with Dulquer Salmaan, says, “He is a really good performer”

Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma will be seen romancing in their next Tamil film. Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma will be seen romancing in their next Tamil film.

Dulqeuer Salmaan who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Internet star Mithila Palkar will be seen in another Tamil film opposite Ritu Varma. Dulquer Salman is known for his iconic roles in films like ‘Bangalore Days’, ‘Charlie’ and ‘O Kadhal Kanmani’. Actor Ritu Varma will be playing Dulquer Salmaan’s leading lady in a yet-untitled Tamil film and she is thrilled to be joining the actor whom she considers a good performer.

The film will mark the directorial debut of Desingh Periyasamy. “I signed the project recently. Dulquer is a really good performer and I’m excited to be working with him. Although it’s too early to talk about the film or my character, I can say that I’m really looking forward to starting work on this film,” Ritu told IANS.

This will be Dulquer’s fourth straight Tamil film. The project will go on the floor from October. Ritu’s last outing was Telugu film ‘Keshava’. However, She rose to fame with 2016’s runaway hit Telugu romantic-drama ‘Pellichoopulu’.

Did she turn choosy since ‘Pellichoopulu’, Ritu said: “I know people have a lot of expectations. But I don’t think I have become choosy. I still do projects which I find exciting. It could even mean a film with a newcomer.” Ritu believes “script is the hero”.

She also has Vikram’s Tamil spy thriller ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ in her kitty. “I recently finished my portion for the film in Georgia. I’ll join them soon in Turkey where they are currently shooting,” she said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App