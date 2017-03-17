Why Kattappa killed Baahubali? Even PM Narendra Modi is intrigued, watch video

It seems Prime Minister Narendra Modi is no stranger to the Kattapppa-Baahubali question either. It seems Prime Minister Narendra Modi is no stranger to the Kattapppa-Baahubali question either.

The whole of India has been asking and asking why Kattappa killed Baahubali since 2015 when Baahubali: The Beginning landed with no answer whatsoever. It seems Prime Minister Narendra Modi is no stranger to the Kattapppa-Baahubali question either. During his campaign in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister alluded to it when he said, “A film titled Baahubali had released some time back. Baahubalis look good in the film and their bravura performance also looks good. But in the film, there was a character called Kattappa in the film, who destroyed Baahubali. he took away everything from Baahubali.” PM Modi was speaking at Mau district in Uttar Pradesh. As Baahubali 2 trailer released yesterday, the prime Minister’s statement instantly went viral.

The video of Narendra Modi contextualising UP’s election scenario with the plot of SS Rajamouli ‘s Baahubali has got the internet talking once again. Clickbaits are at an all time high with the currency of the political win and Baahubali’s trailer launch.

The release of Baahubali : The Beginning left the audience with bated breath to know ‘Why Kattapa killed Baahubali’ and now the countdown to the films sequel, Baahubali : The Conclusion has got the audience’s anticipation at an all-time high.

Director SS Rajamouli didn’t reveal why Kattappa killed Baahubali in the film but he gave us many breadcrumbs. In a poignant scene, Baahubali is seen telling Kattappa, “No one can touch me till you are with me.”

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 28th April this year.

