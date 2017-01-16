Weather Report, a film that cronicles lives in Pune, at PIFF

Weather Report, a film that chronicles the lives in Pune with the objectivity and minuteness of a weatherman. Weather Report, a film that chronicles the lives in Pune with the objectivity and minuteness of a weatherman.

A young woman who is struggling to get custody of her daughter from a menacing ex-husband. A young IT professional who leads a luxurious life until the economic meltdown reduces him to penury. An aspiring entrepreneur who never gets the right business plan and only option he’s left with is to return to his roots.

A ‘non-Punekar’ who has spent enough time in the city to gauge its highs and lows, filmmaker Ravi Davala — a former student and faculty member at Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) — has come out with the ‘Weather Report’ — a film that chronicles the lives in Pune with the objectivity and minuteness of a weatherman.

The film made with little budget, bare-minumum resources and entirely shot on Canon 5-D camera was screened on Day-1 of Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) in non-competitive section. The trilingual film is a labour of love of Davala, his friends and students at the institute. The film presents a collage of three parrallel yet entwined lives when all of them are going through challenging times. In this process it also explores the urban Indian experience and foregrounds a certain unease about notions of respectability and financial security.

Directed by Davala, the film has been shot by Amulya Chandra and edited by Ajay Yadav – both his students. The sound design is by Madhu Apsara and music composed by Keshav Iyengar. The film has performances by Nrupa Soman, Arjun Radhkrishnan, Amol Deshmukh, Dinker Sharma, Abhijit Das, Gaurav Verma and others.

“I made this film from my salary, savings and goodwill. After finishing my diploma from FTII, I was working in Mumbai and Hyderabad in TV industry and I’ve had enough of it. I returned to the institute and started teaching.

I wanted to make my own film. So from my savings I bought a camera Canon 5-D and we started shooting. Having said that, we wanted to keep it minimalist as a conscious choice. And since all involved in the film were either my friends or students, we were at ease and did as many as experiments as we could,” said Davala. He finished his diploma in film direction in 1992. He returned to FTII as a faculty in 2011 and worked there until two months back.

Chandra, the cameraperson, said, “The camera that we shot with has only one zoom length. Initially we didn’t even have a tripod. When we got one, it was terrible. There were limitations and we decided to live with them.”