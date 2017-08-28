Watch Yuddham Sharanam trailer: Naga Chaitanya amazes while turning from a lover boy to a revenge seeking man, Srikanth is the highlight

Naga Chaitanya’s act is convincing but it is Srikanth who raises curiosity. Naga Chaitanya’s act is convincing but it is Srikanth who raises curiosity.

Naga Chaitanya’s Yuddham Sharanam can safely be touted as the much-awaited film of the year. Since the first glimpse of the actor, we knew that he is up to something really interesting. And provided he has been giving back to back hits in the romantic genre, a film that takes Chaitanya under the grey shade is something that we all were waiting for. We have seen him packing punches and throwing kicks in earlier films but in the trailer of Yuddham Sharanam, we see a revengeful saga of Chaitanya who is wanting to take revenge from Srikanth. The main antagonist Srikanth is the first major highlight of the entire trailer. His look, his body language, and his dialogues make him a strong personality and a hard nut to crack. The actor for sure raises a curiosity about how Naga Chaitanya would be able to take revenge from him.

The trailer starts with Chay’s monologue that our world seems perfect to us when life is going great. We are soon introduced to Lavanya Tripathi, who is the love interest of the actor. Other than him it is Rao Ramesh and Revathi, who play the characters of father and mother respectively. The happy small family’s fate changes overnight. How and why? We will get to know when the film releases.

Another thing that you notice about the trailer is the background score. Vivek Sagar has done an incredible job in setting the mood right as per every sequence and by the end of it, you listen to the title track which leaves you impressed. In fact, we would not miss out on the cinematography by Niketh Bommireddy too.

Directed by Krishna RV Marimuthu, Yuddham Sharanam is all set to release on September 8.

