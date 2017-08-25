Watch: Rajinikanth’s 2.0 making video is just the beginning of a Shankar film experience

As Shankar yells action, we do wonder how the energy on the sets would have been As Shankar yells action, we do wonder how the energy on the sets would have been

A Shankar film is not just a film, but an experience. The grandeur, the technology, the feel and the look of his movies have always been above par. His next directorial 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson is no different. Shankar took to his official Twitter account to share the making video of 2.0 revealing the amount of time the assistant directors and crewmen have worked in getting the sets ready for any given scene.

From the rows of robots that we see on the silver screen to an aerial shot of a road, everything is planned to perfection before execution. No wonder Shankar’s films have that particular tonality. As Shankar yells action, we do wonder how the energy on the sets would have been. Especially in the presence of superstar Rajinikanth.

In the making video, we also get a glimpse of Rajinikanth as Chitti, Akshay Kumar as the evil character, complete with his interesting looks, and AR Rahman on the sets of the film. We see Amy Jackson looking beautiful in front of the camera too, and no, she doesn’t look anything close to a robot. So is she going to be playing two roles as well? We will have to keep the questions in check for now.



One particular sequence of the video is a time-lapse, which shows Rajinikanth getting ready to transform into his character, likewise, Akshay Kumar’s transformation is also recorded. The attention to detail that the filmmakers have given while making this film is truly stunning. From night shots to the way stunt sequences were shot, this making video gives an incredible look at the journey of the people who are part of 2.0.

