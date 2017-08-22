Watch: Akhil Akkineni shares first look of Hello, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and others promote the film

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni does a handstand in the first look of Hello. Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni does a handstand in the first look of Hello.

Despite the leak of the first look of his film, Akhil Akkineni made sure to continue promoting his second film in a grand way. The actor shared the first look and official poster of the film, which has been receiving a lot of positive reviews from his contemporaries. In the poster, we see Akhil doing a handstand like a pro on the edge of a building. So, we are taking a guess that the film is going to show us Akhil in an action hero avatar. Not just this, he would also be seen romancing debutant Kalyani in the film. For those who do not know, Kalyani is the daughter of ace director Priyadarshan.

Not only did Akhil release the first look of his film, he also posted an interesting video featuring actors like Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, Surya and many others saying ‘Hello’ to the audience. Well, that is surely a good way to promote his film.

The movie is being directed by Vikram Kumar, who in the past has helmed films like 13, Ishq and Manam. Sources also reveal that before zeroing down on Hello, the makers were considering titles like Junnu (heroine’s nickname in the film), Ekkada Ekkada Undo Taraka and Malli Kaluddam.

#HELLO! it is :) hope you guys like it! Thank you to all my friends who said hello in the video. Good guessing to those who guessed right👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/A7BapI9t3R — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) August 21, 2017

Akhil’s father, actor Nagarjuna has produced the film under the banner of Annapurna Studios. Hello is slated for a December 22nd release.

