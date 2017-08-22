Only in Express
  • Watch: Akhil Akkineni shares first look of Hello, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and others promote the film

Watch: Akhil Akkineni shares first look of Hello, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and others promote the film

Akhil Akkineni has shared the first look and official poster of his action film Hello. Also starring director Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani, Hello is slated for a December 22nd release.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published:August 22, 2017 2:39 pm
telugu hello, hello telugu, akhil akkineni, akhil akkineni hello, hello akhil akkineni, nagarjuna akkineni, prabhas, Jr NTR, kajal aggarwal, surya, rana daggubati, hello first photo, hello first pic, hello first picture Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni does a handstand in the first look of Hello.
Related News

Despite the leak of the first look of his film, Akhil Akkineni made sure to continue promoting his second film in a grand way. The actor shared the first look and official poster of the film, which has been receiving a lot of positive reviews from his contemporaries. In the poster, we see Akhil doing a handstand like a pro on the edge of a building. So, we are taking a guess that the film is going to show us Akhil in an action hero avatar. Not just this, he would also be seen romancing debutant Kalyani in the film. For those who do not know, Kalyani is the daughter of ace director Priyadarshan.

Not only did Akhil release the first look of his film, he also posted an interesting video featuring actors like Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, Surya and many others saying ‘Hello’ to the audience. Well, that is surely a good way to promote his film.

The movie is being directed by Vikram Kumar, who in the past has helmed films like 13, Ishq and Manam. Sources also reveal that before zeroing down on Hello, the makers were considering titles like Junnu (heroine’s nickname in the film), Ekkada Ekkada Undo Taraka and Malli Kaluddam.

Akhil’s father, actor Nagarjuna has produced the film under the banner of Annapurna Studios. Hello is slated for a December 22nd release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 22: Latest News