Was thrilled to see Vijay Sethupathi in different looks: Director

Director Arumuga Kumar says as a fan of actor Vijay Sethupathi, he was thrilled to see him don different get-ups in the upcoming Tamil adventure comedy “Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren”.

“As his fan, I have always wanted to see him in different looks. I was thrilled to see him don eight different looks in my film. It is well justified by his character and we are not making him appear in these looks for the sake of it,” Kumar told IANS.

Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called Yemen, a tribal leader, and the script demanded him to don different looks.

“His character is very comic in nature. Audiences will love each of his looks and he looks so different in each one of them. I can’t talk much about his character yet. We are planning to release the first look soon,” he said.

The film marks the Tamil debut of Niharika, niece of megastar Chiranjeevi.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has begun shooting for his next titled 96, which also stars Trisha. This will be for the first time the two actors will be sharing the screen space together.

The film is said to be set in the 90s and Vijay is playing a wildlife photographer. He is expected to sport a different look. The film also marks the directorial debut of Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom fame cameraman Premkumar.

Vijay is also awaiting the release of crime-thriller Vikram Vedha, also starring R Madhavan. The film is scheduled for this year’s release however the dates have not been announced yet.

