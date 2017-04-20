Vivegam: Vivek Oberoi’s look for the movie revealed, makes thala Ajith fans happy

Vivek Oberoi shared a picture of him from the sets of Vivegam. Vivek Oberoi shared a picture of him from the sets of Vivegam.

Vivek Oberoi is playing the villain in Thala Ajith’s much-anticipated film Vivegam, and fans cannot keep calm about it. While the fact that it is an Ajith film is enough to keep the fans on their toes, Vivek’s look in the film is equally enticing. Today the actor shared a picture from the sets of the film and wrote, “A big hello to all #Thala fans! At the Belgrade Air Force base! It’s freezing cold here, send us some love and sunshine 🙏 #Vivegam”

After quite a long time, Vivek would be seen playing a negative character on the silver screen. Earlier, he had stunned his fans and audiences with 2013 Bollywood release, Krrish 3 in which the actor played the character of Kaal, a handicapped evil genius who exhibits telekinetic powers. Vivegam marks the debut of Once Upon A Time In Mumbai actor in Tamil industry. Earlier, he had appeared in Tamil dubbed version of Ram Gopal Varma’s Rakhta Charitra 2 alongside Suriya and Priyamani.

Vivegam, which is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, also stars Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role, while Akshara Haasan plays an important part. Apart from this, the actor would be seen in a Bollywood film, called Bank Chor, which stars Riteish Deshmukh.

As far as Vivegam is concerned, the makers of the film have released a few looks of Ajith from the film, in order to keep the fans excited about the project. Recently, the makers released a look of Ajith in which the actor had upped the style quotient by donning a perfect army look with military pants, slim fit t-shirt paired up with a cool pair of aviators. In the film, the actor is part of a counter-terrorist squad and going by the looks so far, it seems that he is all set to keep the country safe from external threats in every way possible. The movie, which was known to be shot extensively in Bulgaria, now seems to move towards Serbia.

Vivegam is the third collaboration between director Siva and Ajith after Veeram and Vedhalam. The film is scheduled for August release, this year. There is also buzz that the teaser of the film will be released on Ajith’s birthday, May 1.

