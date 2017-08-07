Vivegam jukebox: Anirudh Ravichander creates the perfect soundtrack for an action film

The album has six songs and a reprise of the melody Kaadhalada. The album has six songs and a reprise of the melody Kaadhalada.

The full album of Ajith Kumar’s Vivegam was released on music streaming platform Saavn on Monday. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The album has six songs and a reprise of the melody Kaadhalada. Anirudh’s songs might be high on guitar and low on variety, but checks the boxes required for a commercial vehicle like Vivegam.

The first three singles, “Surviva”, “Thalai Viduthalai” and melody Kaadhalada had been released earlier by the team and had become an instant rage amid his fans. One of the new releases, the rap “Never Give Up” sung by Raja Kumari, is a welcome number that breaks the monotony. The other song “Veriyera” sung by Poorvi Koutish and M M Manasi is a textbook ‘mass’ song; one can already imagine Ajith striding majestically across the screen in sync with the song. There is also a shorter unplugged version of the only melody in the album Kaadhalada.

Our musical dedication to 25 years of a man who always believed.. #NeverGiveUp — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) August 7, 2017

While “Veriyera”, “Thalai Viduthalai” has lyrics by director Siva, Kaadhalada has been penned by Kabilan Vairamuthu. Surviva was written by Siva and Yogi B. Vivegam is Anirudh’s second collaboration with director Siva and Ajith. Previously, the trio had worked in 2015 film Vedalam, which is one of the top grossing films in Tamil that year.

Vivegam was certified U/A by Censors and is slated for an August 24 release. The film also stars Kajal Agarwal, Akshara Haasan, and Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. The espionage-thriller has reportedly been made on a grand budget of more than Rs 100 crore, making it the biggest Ajith movie yet.

