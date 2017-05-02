Vishwaroopam 2 posters: A wounded Kamal Haasan shows his love for India, see pic

Vishwaroopam 2 : Kamal Haasan has crossed his heart but his cheek and chin seemed to be injured. Vishwaroopam 2 : Kamal Haasan has crossed his heart but his cheek and chin seemed to be injured.

Filmmaker Kamal Haasan has finally unveiled the first look poster of his much-awaited film, Vishwaroopam 2, on his Twitter page. Earlier today the director had shared that he will make an announcement about his upcoming release. “Happy to anounce: Today 7pm Vishwaroop 2 Hindi first look poster & Vishwaroopam Tamizh Telugu 1st look posters release Exclusively for you (sic) ,” Kamal had shared on Twitter.

The poster shows the national flag of India and a hurt Kamal Haasan. The actor has crossed his heart but his cheek and chin seemed to be injured. “With love my country and it’s people,” wrote Kamal while sharing the poster.

Vishwaroopam 2 have been one of Kamal’s most ambitious projects . The first part of the film, Vishwaroopam, had faced serious flak in 2013 when a religious group had been offended by some portions of the movie and demanded a ban on the film. The film was initially banned in Tamil Nadu and got only a limited release in many states. The ban was lifte after the actor-filmmaker decided to mute certain scenes in the film.

With love my country and it’s people pic.twitter.com/3zdir7u1Gh — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 2, 2017

Vishwaroopam 2 is a spy thriller which includes other well-known cast members like Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Rahul Bose and Shekhar Kapur. The film is about mother-son relationship and the roles will be played by Kamal Haasan himself and veteran actor Waheeda Rehman.

Also read: When Sunil Grover aka Dr Mashoor Gulati became Raveena Tandon’s ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast’ partner, see pics, video

According to IANS, the film, which has music by Ghibran, was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Hindi. It has been dubbed in Telugu. Haasan plays a spy in the film, which he has co-written with Atul Tiwari. The Hindi version of the film will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd