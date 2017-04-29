Vikram Chatterjee injured in car crash that killed model-actor Sonika Chauhan. Who is Vikram Chatterjee? See pics

Bengali actor Vikram Chatterjee was travelling with Sonika Chauhan when the road accident took place. Bengali actor Vikram Chatterjee was travelling with Sonika Chauhan when the road accident took place.

Bengal based actor Vikram Chatterjee today got injured after a major road accident in Kolkata. Model-actor Sonika Chauhan who was also traveling with him passed away. Vikram who was admitted to the ICU is stable now. The car they were traveling in had crashed into a footpath stall near Lake Mall on Rashbehari Avenue in south Kolkata.

While many have known Sonika as the face who anchored the Pro Kabaddi League, Vikram is the name many are being curious to know about. But who is Vikram Chatterjee?

Vikram Chatterjee started his career in the entertainment industry as a television actor. He gained immense popularity after featuring in the Bengali television series – Saat Pake Bandha. He later went on to work in other Bengali TV shows like Sokhi Byomkesh. He had also featured in Bigg Boss Bangla.

The country might know Vikram for his role in Hindi TV show Doli Armaanon Ki where he starred as Yash Singhania, an NRI lawyer from London. This offer had come to him after he participated in the reality show India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. Even though Vikram did not emerge as a winner, a few channels were impressed with his acting abilities.

Vikram had made his debut in Bengali film industry with 2012 film Bedroom by Mainak Bhowmik, which also starred popular Bengali stars like Abir Chatterjee, Paoli Dam, Parrno Mitra and Rudranil Ghosh. In the same year, he was also seen in the film Elar Chaar Adhyay. His other movie projects are Elar Char Adhyay, Mistake, Gogoler Kirti and Saheb Bibi Golaam.

Later he featured in movies like Ami Aar Amar Girlfriends starring Raima Sen, Swastika Chatterjee and Parno Mitra, Ami Shudhu Cheyechi Tomay, Gogoler Kirti and Shaheb Bibi Golaam.

Vikram who is presently seen in Bengali television series Icchenodi, was also supposed to do some project with fledgling film maker Arka Ganguly

