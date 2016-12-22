Vijay-starrer untitled Tamil film’s shoot to commence from February

The principal shooting of Vijay’s yet-untitled 61st Tamil film will commence in February 2017 The principal shooting of Vijay’s yet-untitled 61st Tamil film will commence in February 2017

The principal shooting of Vijay’s yet-untitled 61st Tamil film, directed by Atlee, will commence in February 2017, a source said. The project will be predominantly shot in the US.

“With most of the cast and crew already finalized, the makers plan to start shooting. A few locations have been locked in the US, and a few more will be finalized during the next visit,” a source from the film unit told IANS.

The project reunites Vijay and Atlee after this year’s smash Tamil hit “Theri”. Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha are slugging it out for the leading lady’s part.”Discussions have been initiated with both. In a week’s time, an official announcement can be expected,” the source clarified.

The film will also feature ace comedians Vadivelu and Rajendran. Double Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman is most likely to compose the tunes.

Meanwhile, Vijay has also sung a song titled Papa Papa along with Priyadarshini for Bairavaa. Earlier, the composer had praised Vijay for doing an “incredible” job in singing the peppy number. It is believed in the fraternity that films which have songs sung by Vijay become hits at the box office.

The post-production work is going on in full swing as the filmmakers have planned to release the film on Pongal next year. The big-ticket film is also a milestone for Vijay as it is his 60th film in a career spanning nearly 25 years. The expectations from the film are also very high given that Vijay’s last outing, Theri, was one of the top grossing films in Tamil this year.