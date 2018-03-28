Jayanthi death rumours sweep the internet, her condition has improved, says kin

Jayanthi’s health has improved and the doctors have also expressed satisfaction. Jayanthi’s health has improved and the doctors have also expressed satisfaction.

Last evening social media was flooded with condolence messages after rumours about the death of veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi spread like wildfire.

Jayanthi’s son Krishna Kumar addressed the media on Wednesday and denied rumours about her death. “I just saw her. Her health has improved from yesterday and the doctors have also expressed satisfaction. Yesterday, she did not have consciousness. But, today she has gained it, thankfully. She is on the road to recovery. She is in the ICU under strict observation,” said Krishna.

With some major media publications reporting about Jayanthi’s death, it further added to the confusion. Many celebrities, politicians and fans fell for the rumours and expressed condolences. Actor Sumalatha Ambareesh, who has shared screen space with Jayanthi in several movies, tweeted a tribute to her, saying she was ‘heartbroken’ hearing the news of Jayanthi’s demise. However, she deleted the tweet, when she was made aware that Jayanthi was alive and recovering.

BJP leader Suresh Kumar too shared his condolence in a tweet, which has since been deleted. Later, he wrote a clarification saying the news of her passing was a rumor and wished her a speedy recovery.

Jayanthi was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru and admitted to the ICU after she developed serious breathing problems. She was put on ventilator support but her condition is said to have improved in the last four days of the treatment.

“She has been suffering from chronic asthma for a long time,” Krishna had said. “She has been dealing with her asthma problem for more than three decades but it is for the first time, her problem got severe, which required hospitalization.”

Kannada film industry celebrities have been visiting her in the hospital.

