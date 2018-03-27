Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi shifted out of ICU

Actor Jayanthi has been suffering from chronic asthma for a long time. Actor Jayanthi has been suffering from chronic asthma for a long time.

Senior actor Jayanthi was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday morning after she complained of difficulty in breathing. She was admitted to the intensive care unit and was put on a ventilator support as her condition was said to be critical. On Tuesday, she was shifted out of the ICU and said to be on the path to recovery.

“She has been suffering from chronic asthma for a long time. When there was some issue with her breathing, the doctors advised to immediately hospitalize her,” Jayanthi’s son Krishna Kumar told a Kannada news channel.

“Jayanthi has been dealing with her asthma problem for more than three decades but it is for the first time, her problem got severe, which required hospitalization,” added Krishna.

Many senior actors of the Kannada film industry have been visiting her at the hospital to inquire about her well-being. Superstar Shivrajkumar, veteran actors Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, Leelavathi, Vinod Raj, B Saroja Devi, actor-politician Tara among others paid a visit to the private hospital located on Bengaluru’s Cunningham Road.

According to the sources, she is responding well to the treatment and may remain in the hospital for one or two days more.

Jayanthi is one of the decorated actors of the south Indian film industry. With more than 500 films to her credit, she has worked in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Marathi films. She has shared screen space with icons like MGR, Gemini Ganesan, Nagesh. And she has worked with legendary Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar in about 45 films, which is a record in itself.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd