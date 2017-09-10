Veteran actor BV Radha passes away in Bengaluru

Veteran actor BV Radha is no more. Image courtesy: Twitter Veteran actor BV Radha is no more. Image courtesy: Twitter

Veteran film actor Bengaluru Vijaya Radha, popularly known as BV Radha, passed away on Sunday in Bengaluru. She was 70. Radha died under medical care at a private hospital where she was taken in the wee hours of Sunday after her health deteriorated.

According to reports, Radha failed to recover from a heart-attack and died at the hospital. It is worth noting that Radha had beaten cancer a few years ago.

Her body was kept at her Bengaluru residence for the public to pay last respects, said reports. Following which, her mortal remains will be donated to the medical college according to her wish. Like her husband late actor-filmmaker KSL Swamy, Radha had also told her family to donate her body to medical education and research.

Born as Rajalakshmi, Radha made her acting debut with Kannada film Navakoti Narayan, starring legendary thespian Rajkumar in the lead role, in 1964. And she went on to act in more than 300 films. She had been part of at least 250 films in Kannada, while she has also acted in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Tulu and Hindi.

She had delivered a memorable performance in 1996 film Thazhampoo. In the 1960s and 1970s, she shared screen space with movie legends like Rajkumar, M.G. Ramachandran, Sivaji Ganesan, N. T. Rama Rao, Gemini Ganesan, Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Jaishankar.

After retiring from her film career, she was actively involved in theatre. She received the State-level Kanaka Ratna award by the Kanaka Gurupeetha at Tinthini in Gulbarga district for her contribution to the field of theatre and films.

