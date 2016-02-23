Venkatesh’s ‘Babu Bangaram’ to release on July 1

“As per the current plan, the makers want to release the film on July 1,” a source said. “As per the current plan, the makers want to release the film on July 1,” a source said.

Actor Venkatesh-starrer Telugu comedy “Babu Bangaram”, which is currently on the floors, is most likely to hit the screens on July 1 worldwide, a source said.

“As per the current plan, the makers want to release the film on July 1. So far, no other big releases have locked this date and, hence, producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi feels it will be the perfect occasion to release the film,” a source told IANS.

Directed by Dasari Maruthi, the film features Venkatesh in the role of a funny police officer. This is the first time the duo has joined hands.

Also starring Nayanthara, this entertainer has music by Ghibran.

After wrapping up this project, Venkatesh will start work on the Telugu remake of R. Madhavan’s “Saala Khadoos”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App