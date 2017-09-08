Velaikkaran release gets postponed, now set to release on December 22

Velaikkaran starring Sivakarthikeyan is now in the post-production stage and two songs are yet to be filmed Velaikkaran starring Sivakarthikeyan is now in the post-production stage and two songs are yet to be filmed

Velaikkaran starring Sivakarthikeyan, Nayanthara and Fahadh Faasil which was supposed to release for the Puja holidays has now been pushed to December 22, announced the makers on Thursday. In a statement, 24 AM studios has said that the film is now in the post-production stage and two songs are yet to be filmed.

“After the great success of Thani Oruvan, director Mohan Raja and the team feel even more responsible in delivering the best and hence, are in the process of fine tuning every aspect of the film,” the statement said. The makers have further said that the new process of obtaining Censors takes 3-4 weeks, furthering adding to the time crunch.

Since, it is a big budget film, the makers have said that it would be ideal for them to release the movie during a festival period. “With a few big releases scheduled for Diwali in October and no big festival in November, we have no choice to wait till December. So, based on the distributors’ and exhibitors’ request, we plan to release the film on December 22, during Christmas holidays, the statement said.

Apologising for the delay, the makers have also said that they would compensate by giving one of the best entertainers of the year. Velaikkaran has been generating a lot of buzz, thanks to the success of Mohan Raja’s previous project Thani Oruvan.

Sivakarthikeyan is also on a good streak with Remo earning well at the box office. Velaikkaran is also the first project starring Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara together and it also marks the Kollywood entry of Mollywood star Fahadh Faasil.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd