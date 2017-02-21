Veeram song We Will Rise: Kunal Kapoor song is powerful but video is a big dampener. Watch video

Veeram is Kunal Kapoor’s first Malayalam film. Veeram is Kunal Kapoor’s first Malayalam film.

The Oscar-nominated song We Will Rise from Veeram is out. Kunal Kapoor, the lead actor of the Macbeth’s Indian adaptation, shared it on his Twitter handle. The song, which has been composed by Jeff Rona and sung by Kari Kimmel, is strong in its expression but loses some of its affect when seen with the video. We see Kunal Kapoor and his co-stars having a sword fight, which breaks the connect with the song.

The song, which has found a place in the Academy Awards’ long list of 91 songs from eligible motion length pictures, leaves you in a trance. However, the visuals accompanying this soothing number are just distractions. Jeff Rona has also composed the music for movies like Phantom, God of Water, and Traffic III amongst others. While the song didn’t make it till the Oscar nomination stage, just being eligible was a first for a Indian film. Jeff, on knowing the news of his track being part of the Oscar long list, had tweeted. “Just being eligible is nice (it’s NOT a nomination!), but it’s a big thing in India!”

We are already quite impressed with how Kunal, known for his boy-next-door portrayals, has transformed himself into a warrior for the film. Even Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who are family to Kunal, took to Twitter to praise the actor. Amitabh wrote, “VEERAM, directed by Jairaj, National Award winner .. Kunal Kapoor acting in the adaptation of Macbeth.” Abhishek tweeted, “Looking awesome @kapoorkkunal good luck jeejaji.”

Many others including Karan Johar and Aamir Khan have been praising Kunal’s film. Veeram’s story revolves around the warrior Chandu Chekavar, played by Kunal, and his quest for power.

T 2441 –http://t.co/Y23l9d48iN .. VEERAM, directed by Jairaj, National Award winner .. Kunal Kapoor acting in adaptation of Macbeth — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 21, 2017

Thank you so much, Sir @SrBachchan This is a GREAT moment for me and Team Veeram 🙏 @veeramofficial http://t.co/j62psJ1epK — kunal kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) February 21, 2017

Hahaha! Thank you for always being so supportive AB! Big fat hug! http://t.co/j4eZ4CAhhg — kunal kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) February 21, 2017

Directed by Jayaraj Nair, the film has been produced by Chandramohan Pillai and Pradeep Rajan of Chandrakala Arts. Veeram is scheduled for February 24 release.

