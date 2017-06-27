Latest News
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt launch Ganesh Acharya film Bhikari's music, call it an honour. See photos, video

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, who were last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, launched the music for choreographer Ganesh Acharya's maiden Marathi directorial Bhikari. The young heartthrobs said it was an honour for them to do that. They later took to Twitter to wish the team good luck for the film.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 27, 2017 3:17 pm
bhikari, varun dhawan, alia bhatt, bhikari varun alia, alia varun bhikari, bhikari ganesh acharya, varun alia launch bhikari music, varun dhawan alia bhatt ganesh acharya, ganesh acharya new film, ganesh acharya director, bhikari swapnil joshi, bhikari marathi film Ganesh Acharya has previously directed Hindi films like Swami and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai.
Actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are one of the most lovable onscreen couple. As much as their fans loved them in their films like Student Of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and their last release Badrinath Ki Dulhania, their adorable moments behind the camera also grab eyeballs. The two got together one more time, but this wasn’t for any new film which they’ve signed, but to launch the music for choreographer Ganesh Acharya’s maiden Marathi directorial Bhikari. The young heartthrobs said it was an honour for them to do that.

“Was an honour to launch the music for Masterji’s film ‘Bhikari’,” Varun Dhawan tweeted on Monday night. Alia Bhatt also took to her Twitter page and wrote, “Such a pleasure to launch Masterji’s song today! A film that’s made from his heart.”

Ganesh Acharya has previously directed Hindi films like Swami and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai. Bhikari reportedly revolves around the sensitive relationship between a mother and her son in the backdrop of their business. The film features actors Swapnil Joshi, Rucha Inamdar, Guru Thakur, Sayaji Shinde, Milind Shinde, Kirti Aadarkar and Pradip Kabra among many others. The muhurat event of Bhikari was held in the presence of megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Alia, whose will soon begin working on her next two films – Dragon and Gully Boy, is presently on a self-imposed break from films. From vacationing, learning classical dance to getting her yoga asanas right, the Dear Zindagi actor is doing everything, giving ehr fans major goals.

Check out some pictures from the music launch of Ganesh Acharya’s Marathi film Bhikari.

Varun, on the other hand, is nearing the completion of his upcoming film Judwaa 2, which is a remake of the classic Salman Khan film, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Tapsee Pannu.

