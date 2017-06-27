Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt launch Ganesh Acharya film Bhikari’s music, call it an honour. See photos, video

Ganesh Acharya has previously directed Hindi films like Swami and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai. Ganesh Acharya has previously directed Hindi films like Swami and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai.

Actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are one of the most lovable onscreen couple. As much as their fans loved them in their films like Student Of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and their last release Badrinath Ki Dulhania, their adorable moments behind the camera also grab eyeballs. The two got together one more time, but this wasn’t for any new film which they’ve signed, but to launch the music for choreographer Ganesh Acharya’s maiden Marathi directorial Bhikari. The young heartthrobs said it was an honour for them to do that.

“Was an honour to launch the music for Masterji’s film ‘Bhikari’,” Varun Dhawan tweeted on Monday night. Alia Bhatt also took to her Twitter page and wrote, “Such a pleasure to launch Masterji’s song today! A film that’s made from his heart.”

Ganesh Acharya has previously directed Hindi films like Swami and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai. Bhikari reportedly revolves around the sensitive relationship between a mother and her son in the backdrop of their business. The film features actors Swapnil Joshi, Rucha Inamdar, Guru Thakur, Sayaji Shinde, Milind Shinde, Kirti Aadarkar and Pradip Kabra among many others. The muhurat event of Bhikari was held in the presence of megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Was an honour to launch the music for masterjis film #bhikari pic.twitter.com/Pj9qb2HjAt — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 26, 2017

Here is @Acharya1Ganesh masterjis wonderful GANPATI song from his film #BHIKARI http://t.co/1H9lYXgPAX — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 27, 2017

Such a pleasure to launch Master Ji’s song today! A film that’s made from his heart http://t.co/buDiO2NfNo @Acharya1Ganesh #Bikhari — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 26, 2017

Alia, whose will soon begin working on her next two films – Dragon and Gully Boy, is presently on a self-imposed break from films. From vacationing, learning classical dance to getting her yoga asanas right, the Dear Zindagi actor is doing everything, giving ehr fans major goals.

Check out some pictures from the music launch of Ganesh Acharya’s Marathi film Bhikari.

Varun, on the other hand, is nearing the completion of his upcoming film Judwaa 2, which is a remake of the classic Salman Khan film, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Tapsee Pannu.

