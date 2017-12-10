Upendra unveils auto rickshaw as symbol of KPJP

Election Commission approved the logo for Upendra’s newly launched party, Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Paksha Election Commission approved the logo for Upendra’s newly launched party, Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Paksha

Kannada actor-politician Upendra has revealed the green and yellow auto rickshaw as the electoral symbol of his political party, Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Paksha (KPJP). The 50-years-old star said the Election Commission on Saturday approved the logo for his newly launched party.

“When founding the party, I was wearing Khaki which depicts service-mindedness. The late Shankar Nag, who used to nurse big dreams, too was fond of auto rickshaws. We have got this symbol for our party. Auto signifies running on its own. Our aim is that the government chosen by the people’s support should run on its own without any problems,” he said, while unveiling his party symbol at Press Club in Dharwad, according to Daijiworld.

With just a few months left for the general elections in Karnataka, Upendra has been meeting his fans in various districts to gather public support. In a departure from the traditional election campaigns, Upendra has decided not to hold rallies that require a huge amount of cash.

He will use social media platforms and news publications to reach out to the public. His party is also in the process of identifying candidates to fight elections from all the 224 constituencies. Each candidate will be selected through a procedure that will test their knowledge about the constituencies they aspire to represent in elections. The party has also invited applications from the general public with interest in politics.

“I’ve been telling this from the beginning that KPJP is a platform, where anyone from the public with an intention to do something good, can come and take the seats,” Upendra said earlier while noting that the educational qualification of candidates was not a criteria to seek an opportunity to represent his party in polls.

Many actors from Kannada cinema have taken the plunge into politics, but none have been as ambitious as Upendra. While he aspires to form his own government next year, other actors were content with a post in the cabinet of a national party.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd