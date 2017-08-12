Upendra to quit films for his political dreams, promises a corruption-free party

Upendra launches his own political party Upendra launches his own political party

At a time when BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi were in Karnataka in view of the upcoming state elections, Kannada actor Upendra threw a surprise by floating his own political outfit on Saturday.

Upendra held a press meet at his resort in Bengaluru and shared the details of his political plans. The actor has not yet decided the name or symbol of his political outfit. He said the candidates of his party will be contesting in the upcoming elections.

He revealed he has nurtured political ambitions for a long time now. “I’m currently working on a film. After I complete it, I will fully get involved in building the party,” he said.

Upendra’s announcement comes on the back of rumours that suggested he will be joining the BJP party. Speculations were also rife that he will be meeting Amit Shah in Bengaluru. However, he rubbished the reports during the press meet.

Upendra observed that many good people stay away from politics assuming that it takes a lot of money to start a party. “The corruption in a political party begins when it accepts money from individuals to fund election campaigns. That’s the reason why I won’t be taking money from anyone for my party,” he said.

He suggested that money, caste-based politics, and muscle power dictates the course of the country’s politics. “We don’t need Rajakiya (politics), but Prajakiya (people-centric democracy),” he said.

Upendra said he won’t be following the traditional ways to run his political campaign. He will be reaching out to people through social media and other media outlets.



It seems nearly an impossible task to build a political party from the scratch and contest elections, which is due in May next year. But, Upendra was calm and confident about the task at hand. “I believe the truth is very powerful. I believe it will reach people very fast,” he said.

Upendra has said he will select the candidates representing his party only based on merits. He said he don’t believe in the concept of public service as all politicians get paid for the services they provide. “I don’t work for free. I will do my job with honesty and sincerity for the salary I’m paid,” he added.

Upendra has shared E-mail ids inviting suggestions and feedback from the public.

