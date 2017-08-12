Upendra to launch a new political party in poll-bound Karnataka

Upendra to enter Karnataka politics Upendra to enter Karnataka politics

After tackling politics, corruption, and other pressing issues in the country in his films, it seems actor Upendra is all set to fight social evils in real life too. The actor, who had been hinting at his political entry, shared an audio clip with the media on Friday announcing that he will float his own political party, which will be free of corruption.

The 13-minute audio explains as to why he decided to take the plunge into politics. He says like most of the electors he was also forced to choose a party which was a bit less bad among the others, every time while voting in the elections.

“Our legislators may not need basic education qualification to contest elections. But as representatives of the people at least, they should have the basic knowledge about the problems in their constituencies and an idea as to how to find solutions,” he said.

He recommended the knowledge of the candidates about the constituency they will be representing be tested with a written exam and those who pass should be given the party ticket.

Upendra said all the politicians are accountable to the electors and they should make proactive efforts to reach out to the public and inform them about the progress they have been making in their constituencies.

“We don’t need leaders who make excuses but the ones who can find permanent solutions to our problems,” he said while citing some of pressing issues of Karnataka such as Kalasa Banduri and Cauvery water disputes.

Upendra said the corruption in a political party begins when they take money from individuals to contest elections. “We have to be honest right from the beginning of our efforts to make our dreams in politics come true. We should do away with the concept of ‘party fund’. We don’t need Rajakiya (politics), but Prajakiya (people-centric democracy),” he said.

The Mukunda Murari star also remarked that in today’s time, the political parties can reach out to their electors via social media, television channels and other media outlets without spending crores of rupees on running campaigns. “Someone should take that responsibility and try to implement this impossible task,” he said. ” I will take that responsibly and I will do it. But, you have to place your trust in me.”

“I will start a political party without any ‘party fund’. It’s indeed a challenging task. I won’t be doing grand promotional campaigns like other parties. No big public meetings will be held. You won’t also see big banners or posters of my party. I will run my campaigns with the help of social media, TV channels and news publications,” he added.

Upendra said he was neither afraid of failure or arrogant of possible victory. Quoting a verse from Bhagavad Gita, he said, “Karmanye Vadhikaraste Ma Phaleshu Kadachana (you have a right to work but not on the fruits thereof).”

The 48-year-old actor is expected to share the full details of his political plans on Saturday even as he is expected to meet BJP party chief Amit Shah, who is in Bengaluru on a three-day visit.

