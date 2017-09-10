These pictures of Samantha Ruth Prabhu are proof that she is going to make a jaw-droppingly gorgeous bride

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is getting married to Naga Chaitanya. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is getting married to Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has her hands full with many projects in different languages. But in between, she is also shooting for her ad campaigns for which she recently donned the bridal look. And going by her ethnic attire, we can vouch for the fact that she is going to make the best and most beautiful bride ever. Naga Chaitanya, you better up your game. The couple’s wedding is scheduled for October. Till then, the two are wrapping up the projects they had signed. Samantha has wrapped shoot for Tamil film Mersal, also starring Vijay and Telugu film Raju Gari Gadhi 2 starring father-in-law Nagarjuna. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, just had his recent release, Yuddham Sharanam, which has received a luke warm response at the the box office.

The actor recently revealed to the media that he decided to tell his parents about Samantha only after she threatened to make him a Rakhi brother. “We fell in love during the making of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009 and the love affair continued very well in the following years. I was, however, delaying revealing to my parents about my love affair despite Sam’s insistence. One day, when we were chatting casually, Sam threatened to tie a ‘rakhi’ on me if I didn’t tell about the love to my parents. I was shocked by her threat and spoke about my love soon after to my parents and got their consent,” said Naga.

Chaitanya will also be seen in film Savyasachi, which is his second collaboration with Premam director Chandoo Mondeti.

As far as the wedding is concerned, sources have revealed that the actors are going to have a private ceremony and a destination wedding. Right after three days of being married, the two are planning to get back to work and back on the sets of their respective films.

