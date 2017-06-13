There’s a Queen in every Indian household, says Butterfly actor Parul Yadav

Parul Yadav has started shooting for the Kannada remake of Vikas Bahl’s Queen. Parul Yadav has started shooting for the Kannada remake of Vikas Bahl’s Queen.

Parul Yadav, who has started shooting for the Kannada remake of Vikas Bahl’s Queen, says the story of Rani Mehra needs to be told in every language because every girl in an Indian household can relate to it. Kangana Ranaut played Rani in Queen, a story of self-exploration. The Kannada remake is titled Butterfly.

“When I watched ‘Queen’, I asked myself why I didn’t get such a role. I’m glad I’m part of its Kannada remake. The story of Rani, unfortunately, can be found in every Indian household. It’s very sad that a lot of women go through such a phase in their lives,” Parul told IANS.

The character of Rani and the need to tell her story to a larger audience convinced Parul to accept the offer. “It’s a great character. Just like Rani, a lot of Indian women are vulnerable and they need such a story to motivate themselves; to rise against all odds and evolve in life. “I’m sure even Kangana would have accepted the film because of the character and great story,” she said. Having begun shooting for the project last week, Parul said she is on “cloud nine”.

“Being a part of this project gives me such a high. Beyond the fact that the film was a huge hit and even won a National Award, it was a milestone in Kangana’s career. I’m positive it will be an equally important film in my career,” she said.

Parul is aware of the comparison that will be drawn. “It gives me the chills. I have stopped watching the original. I have started treating it as just another film. Rani is very vulnerable but I’m a very confident person. I need to play the part with a sense of insecurity. It’s not going to be easy,” she said.

Instead of relying on the original, Parul said she will understand the character to the best of her ability and perform to the best of her ability. The project is being directed by Ramesh Aravind, and Parul believes there can’t be a more “sensible” director to take over the reins.

“Even though it’s a commercial film; it’s a difficult movie to direct. Ramesh sir has the sensibility to do justice to the film,” she said, adding that the shoot will take place in Bengaluru and London. The film also stars Amy Jackson, and she will play Lisa Haydon’s part.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App