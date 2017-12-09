Thamizh Padam 2.0: Siva starrer calls Tamil Rockers ‘official piracy partners”

Thamizh Padam 2.0 poster names infamous torrent website, Tamil Rockers, as its “Offical Piracy Partner.” Thamizh Padam 2.0 poster names infamous torrent website, Tamil Rockers, as its “Offical Piracy Partner.”

The menace of privacy in the Tamil film industry is rampant. In spite of several initiatives from the government and the film fraternity, privacy remains a major challenge that has been adding to the woes of filmmakers. The makers of Thamizh Padam 2.0 on Saturday released the poster of the film while addressing the issue of piracy with sarcasm.

The poster names infamous torrent website, Tamil Rockers, as its “Offical Piracy Partner.” The filmmakers have also said the film will release on the piracy website the next day after it opens in theaters.

It is worth noting that, earlier this year, Tamil Rockers had challenged the filmmakers of Suriya’s Singam 3 that they will make the movie available on its website on the same day of its release.

“Ellame inimey oru maadhiriya dhaan nadakkum! (Everything will be different from now on) Happy to launch the release poster of #TP2point0 No theory. Only practical. A @csamudhan classic. Starring Akila Ulaga Superstar @actorshiva Puratchi producer @sash041075 Joooot!!!,” wrote Siddharth on his Twitter page.

Thamizh Padam 2.0 is a sequel to blockbuster spoof movie, starring actor Siva, which came out in 2010. The film was a parody of many popular films in Tamil. The second installment of the franchise will also be a cop film and the shooting is set to begin on December 11.

SHOCKING : The makers of #TP2point0 have announced official release of their movie on piracy website #TamilRockers a day after theatrical release.. 😃😂 pic.twitter.com/CP98yOhrTq — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 9, 2017

The film was officially launched on Thursday with the customary pooja in Chennai. Filmmaker CS Amudhan, who directed the first film, will also helm the sequel. Aishwarya Menon plays the female lead in the film, which also stars Disha Pandey, Sathish, Santhana Bharathi, Manobala, R.Sundarrajan, Nizhalgal Ravi and Chethan among others. Composer Kannan will be scoring the music for the film, which will be bankrolled by Y Not Studios.

