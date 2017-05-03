Telugu TV actor Pradeep Kumar commits suicide

Television actor Pradeep commits suicide. He last appeared in Saptha Matrika. Television actor Pradeep commits suicide. He last appeared in Saptha Matrika.

Famous Telugu TV actor Pradeep Kumar committed suicide early on Wednesday in Hyderabad, according to reports. The actor, who recently got married to television actress Pavani Reddy, hanged himself at his residence in Puppalaguda, Hyderabad, at around four in the morning.

The actor has appeared in TV soaps and plays such as Saptha Matrika, his wife Pavani is seen in the show Agnipooulu. The police have started their investigations into the suicide and a case has been registered. However, no confirmation has been received regarding the reason of his death. According to early reports, Pradeep Kumar did not leave any suicide note.

Speculations suggest that the actor has some dispute with his family while others suggest that the actor was faced with heavy debts and was under pressure to repay them. Indianexpress.com cannot independently verify this report.

After his family came to know of his death, they rushed to his residence. More news is awaited in the case.

