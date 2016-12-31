Tapas Pal and his not so significant journey in Bengali cinema

If you aren’t a Bengali, did you know Tapas Pal before he got arrested? If you aren’t a Bengali, did you know Tapas Pal before he got arrested?

If you aren’t a Bengali, did you know Tapas Pal before he got arrested? Probably not. Because there was nothing significantly huge about his contribution to the world of cinema that would have made someone unacquainted to Bengali, download subtitles to watch his films.

His blank expressions filled up spaces in films which were already occupied with melodramatic content to the brim that made him look talented. Accepted every actor had probably once sold their souls to pay their bills, but if we list their filmography, we can happily spot at least a few films which have not completely left us disappointed.

In the realm of regional films, we saw the conversion of actor Prasenjit Chatterjee from ‘Possenjit to Prasenjit’ but Tapas Pal remained intact as ever. If fans of Bengali cinema ever look back at his works for the least possible admiration, one could only remember him for three films.

Watch out for the list.

Saheb

Remember the 1985 film Saaheb which was directed by Anil Ganguly, and starred Anil Kapoor, Rakhee, Amrita Singh, Utpal Dutt, Biswajit, Vijay Arora, Deven Verma, A. K. Hangal and Dilip Dhawan? It was an adaptation of the Bengali film which had released four years before that. Tapas Pal had received a Filmfare Award for his role in the 1980 movie Saheb.

In the Bengali version of the film Tapas Pal plays Saheb, the youngest son of the family. He has all his focus on his passion, football. Due to this, everyone in his family constantly reminds him of being no good. However, when circumstances demand, he gives up his kidney to fund his sister’s marriage, at the cost of his football career.

Watch Saheb right here:

Dadar Kirti

The romantic-comedy is one of Tapas Pal’s most iconic films which also starred Mahua Roychoudhury, Ayan Banerjee and Debashree Roy. It was based on an unpublished novel of popular Bengali writer Saradindu Bandopadhyay. It had been a huge box office success back then. Kedar Chatujye, (a dialect for Chaterjee) is a dim witted man who has been exiled from his uncle’s house in a small town in Bihar, as he failed to pass college despite various attempts. He becomes the butt of all jokes of his cousin Santu’s gang of friends led by Bhombol Bhattacharjee, also known as Bhombolda. He falls in love with Saraswati (slightly referring to the Goddess of knowledge) a girl with a strong character. Kedar manages to impress her parents too until Bhomalda creates a misunderstanding between them, that forces Saraswati to leave him and go for another suitor, but that is not the end of the story.

Watch Dadar Kirti right here:



Guru Dakshina

It is a 1987 Bengali film directed by Anjan Choudhury and produced by Bhabesh Kundu.The film stars Ranjit Mallick, Tapas Paul, Satabdi Roy, Kali Banerjee and Shakuntala Barua in the lead roles. The story revolves around, Jayanta (Tapas Pal), who hails from a poor family, who has been brought up by his teacher (Kali Banerjee), a village musician and widowed sister-in-law (Anuradha Roy). Tapas’s brilliant voice earns him accolades and lands him in Kolkata City, where he not only gets fame and fortune but even romantically involved with Rupa (Satabdi Roy), the daughter of a rich but corrupt businessman (Bhabesh Kundu). He eventually lands in trouble.

Tapas Pal is now a senior leader of Mamata Banerjee’s party Trinamool Congress. He has been arrested in Kolkata in connection with a chit fund scam. Pal was questioned for hours by the CBI before his arrest. He used to be a director in Rose Valley, a Ponzi firm company accused of cheating thousands of investors of Rs 17,000 crores.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd