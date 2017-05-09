Tamannaah on tiff with SS Rajamouli: Baahubali 2 has changed my life

Tamannaah said that she is proud to be part of Baahubali 2. Tamannaah said that she is proud to be part of Baahubali 2.

Tamannaah’s short role in Baahubali 2 came as surprise to a lot of people. SS Rajamouli reportedly chopped off many scenes from Baahubali 2 as he wasn’t satisfied with the visual effects. It was widely reported that many of these scenes featured Tamannaah and the actor was not happy with SS Rajamouli’s decision. Now, Tamannaah has denied all the rumours and said that she is proud to be part of Baahubali 2. In an interview with MissKyra, Tamannaah also said that Baahubali 2 has changed her life as an actor.

“This is the imagination of somebody who is very jobless. I am and will always be thankful to Rajamouli sir for casting me as Avantika. This news is baseless and I am very happy that I worked in this film. I always knew what my role was. I have great respect for Rajamouli sir and I am proud to be part of such a cult film. This film has changed my life as an actor and has absolutely raised the bar for everyone in the film industry,” the actor was quoted in the interview.

Tamannaah plays Avanthika, a rebel warrior in Baahubali franchise. Her romance with Prabhas was one of the main highlights of Baahubali 2. However, Tamannaah hardly has 3-4 scenes in Baahubali 2, which seems to have disappointed many of her fans.

Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 is doing dazzling business at box office. SS Rajamouli film’s Hindi version collected around Rs 344.25 crore. It can soon overtake Aamir Khan’s film Dangal that collected Rs 387.38 crore as highest grossing Hindi film ever. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#Baahubali2 in Hindi beats #PK to become All-Time No.2 Hindi #Baahubali2 in 11 days: ₹ 344.25 cr Nett. #PK (Lifetime) – ₹ 339.50 cr Nett.”

