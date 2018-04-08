Tamannaah Bhatia to be felicitated with Sridevi Award

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently gearing up for Kangana’s Queen remake titled Queen Once Again. Tamannaah Bhatia is currently gearing up for Kangana’s Queen remake titled Queen Once Again.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has worked in both the Hindi film industry and southern cinema, will be felicitated with Sridevi Award at the Zee Apsara Awards. She will be honoured for her contribution to cinema and as a deserving woman achiever here on Sunday, read a statement.

“Sridevi was someone I looked upto during my formative years in the industry. It is such a privilege to be presented an award named after her. I started out really young in the industry just like her and I understand that it takes decades to build a legacy,” said Tamannaah.

Tamannaah also played the lead role in the late actress’s 1983 Himmatwala remake in 2013. She will next be seen in projects like Kanne Kalai Maane, Naa Nuvve, Khamoshi and Queen Once Again. Tamannaah is currently gearing up for Kangana’s Queen remake titled Queen Once Again, being helmed by National Award-winning director Neelakanta.

Recently Tamannaah was seen performing for the IPL opening ceremony along with other stars like Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan.

Sridevi died in February at a hotel in Dubai on February 24. Her post-mortem report revealed “accidental drowning” as the cause of death. The news came as as shocker for all.

Sridevi’s choice of characters in films was varied and this gave the audience a chance to see her in all avatars. Her last film appearance will be in Aanand L Rai’s Zero where she has done a cameo with Shah Rukh Khan.

