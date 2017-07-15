Taapsee Pannu apologises for her comment on director Raghuvendra Rao, says ‘did not, cannot insult him’  

Taapsee Pannu apologises to south director Raghuvendra Rao. Taapsee Pannu apologises to south director Raghuvendra Rao.

Taapsee Pannu might have started her career in Bollywood with Chashme Baddoor but she has always credited the south Industry for bringing out an actor out of her. However, her recent comments on south industry and director Raghuvendra Rao were not welcomed by her fans down south. Now, the actor has apologised on her Facebook account saying that she did not mean to hurt any sentiments, nor did she wanted to demean the director who gave her the opportunity in films.

“It took me a little while to understand what was wrong in my comments because I thought that it was me I was making fun of – of how unfit I was for this industry and how I was so clueless about whatever was happening with me in the industry. I really wanted to make fun of myself and nothing else. I felt it is great if you can laugh at your own self. But in the process, if I have, by mistake hurt anyone, I am really sorry,” said the actor.

She continued, “It is not in my upbringing that I will hurt anyone who has been such an important part of my journey. Raghavendra Rao garu has been the reason why I am here in the industry in the first place because that’s where I started from, and I can never forget that. It’s just strange that how everyone have taken it in a way that I insulted him, but I didn’t, I will never. So, I am very sorry if that has hurt anyone.”

At an event recently, when she was asked as to why the filmmakers down south are so fascinated about navel. “If I knew about this in my research before I’d gone to the south I would’ve worked on my navel. I clearly didn’t. The first day, they started with a song itself. And they are shooting a song which is the obsession over midriff. The director (referring Raghavendra) who launched me (in 2010 Jummandi Nadam) is known to have the Midas touch in terms of launching actresses.

He had launched Sridevi, Jayasudha at that point. So it was his 105th movie with me,” the Judwaa 2 actor replied.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd