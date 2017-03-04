Surreal experience to watch Baasha amidst fans: Aishwaryaa Dhanush

Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa Dhanush described the experience of watching the re-release of her father’s 1995 film Baasha amidst fans as truly surreal. Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa Dhanush described the experience of watching the re-release of her father’s 1995 film Baasha amidst fans as truly surreal.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa Dhanush on Friday described the experience of watching the re-release of her father’s 1995 Tamil blockbuster “Baasha” amidst fans as truly “surreal”. The digitally remastered version of the film released in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Aishwaryaa R Dhanush “22 years later. ‘Baasha’ returns with tenfold the mass and magic. Surreal experience amidst fans today,” Aishwaryaa tweeted. In a statement, Latha Rajinikanth said: “I was carried away by seeing the love of fans and audience which is intact even after several years.”

She went on to say that she was really impressed by the digitized version of the film. “The response was bigger than the special show. Even Jackie Chan’s release is not as phenomenal as this re-release of ‘Baasha’,” she added.

Directed by Suresh Krissna, “Baasha” is one of the biggest hits of Tamil cinema. It featured Rajinikanth in the role of an auto-rickshaw driver and a don. On Friday, special shows were organised by Rajinikanth’s fans in select theatres across the city. Major multiplexes have allocated their biggest screens for the film, which has opened to much fanfare.

Meanwhile, Aishwaryaa R Dhanush recently released a book titled, ‘Standing on an Apple Box: The Story of a Girl Among the Stars’, in which she has thrown a spotlight on the humble background of her husband, actor Dhanush, and her father, Rajinikanth. She is now all set to make India proud yet again. The author-director has been invited to perform Bharatanatyam at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on the occasion of World Women’s Day. She will be promoting gender quality through her performance on March 8, 2017, and she seems quite excited about this.