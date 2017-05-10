Super Singh trailer: Diljit Dosanjh is a superhero with incredible comic timing. Watch trailer

Diljit Dosanjh to become the new superhero in Super Singh. Diljit Dosanjh to become the new superhero in Super Singh.

After his debut in Bollywood, Diljit Dosanjh surely has become the new heartthrob with extended fan frenzy. While his songs and films that he did earlier have got him much fame and name in Punjab, after appearing in Hindi films people across the nation are waiting to know what would he do next. The actor who has never failed to surprise his fans has now geared up to become the next superhero in Super Singh and it would not be wrong to say that he is quite similar to what we have seen before. However, what makes him stand apart is how Diljit makes it new by adding his own nuances to the character.

Diljit as Super Singh is super cute to begin with. He is trying to get his lady love (Sonam Bajwa) but it is not that easy for him. He is funny, and a friend you would always want to hang out with. He does not know his hidden capabilities until he gets hit by a bullet and a little boy tells him that he is a superhero to which Diljit response is hilarious, he says, ‘Would want to see till how far I can pee.’ He saves the world, finds love and hit his bottom before taking a flight. And eventually, gets his lady love too.

In the trailer, we also see him in conversation with a lady who tells him to promote himself by taking out his merchandise like Doreamon, Pokemon and Diljit’s response is, “I am new to the business.” Well, even if this Super Singh promotes himself with merchandise, there are no two ways about the fact that they will be all sold out because of the kind of popularity Diljit has especially among the Punjabis.

The actor, at present, is on the Dream Tour performing in different parts of UK.

