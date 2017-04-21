Super Singh first poster: Diljit Dosanjh as a superhero is super interesting

Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming Punjabi movie, Super Singh is a superhero film. Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming Punjabi movie, Super Singh is a superhero film.

Diljit Dosanjh, who recently collaborated with Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah on the hit song Move Your Lakk, is super excited about his next film titled Super Singh. The Punjabi film has Diljit playing the role of a superhero, and the super suit looks quite interesting too, complete with the ‘pagdi’. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Bratt Films Production, this movie is directed by Anurag Singh. The movie also stars Sonam Bajwa in the lead role.

After movies likes Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2 and Ambarsariya, the actor debuted in Bollywood with Shahid Kapoor-starrer Udta Punjab. He also acted alongside Anushka Sharma in Phillauri, which released recently to mixed reviews. The actor who has stolen the hearts of many with his voice and acting skills is now starring in the superhero film. He took to Twitter to reveal the first look and also announced that the movie will release on June 16.

He said, “Ek Tan Mai Singh Uton Super 🚀 #SuperSingh Releasing Worldwide #16thJune | ਇਕ ਤਾਂ ਮੈਂ ਸਿੰਘ ਉੱਤੋਂ ਸੂਪਰ 🚀 @SinghAnurag79 @balajimotionpic.” The trailer of the film is also expected to be released soon.

Director Anurag, who is also debuting as a producer with his banner Bratt Films Production, took to Twitter, and said, “And here it is. First look poster of #SuperSingh. Releasing 16th june 2017.”

Bollywood’s superhero movies like Ra. One and Flying Jatt failed to impress the masses. Will Diljit’s Punjabi movie Super Singh make a difference?

