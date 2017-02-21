Each lead character in Samantha Kamani is special: Sriram Adittya

Samantha Kamani stars Sundeep Kishan, Sudheer Babu and Aadi in pivotal roles. Samantha Kamani stars Sundeep Kishan, Sudheer Babu and Aadi in pivotal roles.

Actors Sundeep Kishan, Sudheer Babu, Aadi and Nara Rohith have teamed up for upcoming Telugu crime-comedy “Samantha Kamani”, and its director Sriram Adittya says there is something special about each of their characters.

“When I pitched the story, they really liked it because there’s something special about their characters. The uniqueness in their characters is what got them excited. Each of them has equal screen space in the film,” Adittya said, who made his debut with the film Bhale Manchi Roju told IANS.

With the film slated to go on the floors from March, it is probably the first time four leading actor from Telugu filmdom have come together for a project.

“It’s going to be a quirky film. All the four lead actors will be seen in a never seen before avatars. The story is going to be very fresh and will be relatable to even common man. It’s based on a very unique real life incident but it’s too early to divulge more information,” he said.

To be completely shot in Hyderabad, the film also features veteran star Rajendra Prasad in a pivotal role. Talking about the film, Sriram said: “Technically, too, the film will be very rich and will reach the expectations set by my first film.” It is also reported that Rajendra Prasad has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the movie.

The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalized. The film is being bankrolled by Anand Prasad under Bhavya Creations.