Sudeep to start shooting for his Hollywood debut Risen in February

Kannada movie star Sudeep will start shooting for his debut Hollywood film Risen, which is directed by Australian filmmaker Eddie Arya. Billed as a sci-fi film, Sudeep will play a role of an army officer in the film.

Eddie had flown down to India in October to finalise the contract with Sudeep and he also completed a photoshoot with the actor. While Sudeep is a household name in Karnataka, he has also made inroads into other film industries. He made a dent with his villainous performance in director SS Rajamouli’s revenge drama Eega and in Tamil with Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s Puli. He has also acted in Hindi films like Rann and Phoonk series.

The actor has been signed for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming big-budget period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He is currently busy shooting for multiple film projects in Kannada. He is busy shooting for The Villian, in which he shares screen space with another superstar Shivarajkumar for the first time. The film, which is directed by Prem, also has actor Amy Jackson as the female lead and is being made on a lavish budget.

And he is also anchoring the fifth season of Bigg Boss Kannada, which is in progress. Sudeep has been part of the show since the first season, which was aired in 2013.

Not just that, he is also the captain of Karnataka Bulldozers at the sixth edition of Celebrity Cricket League, which began on Sunday in Hyderabad.

Sudeep, indeed, is on a roll.

