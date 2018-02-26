Sudeep gets martial arts training in Thailand for his next

Sudeep’s next is Phailwan Sudeep’s next is Phailwan

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep has enrolled himself in a martial arts gym in Thailand for his upcoming film titled Phailwan. He has been taking lessons on boxing and wrestling to play a fighter in the film, which will be directed by Krishna. After a week-long training in Thailand, Sudeep has returned to Karnataka to finish his remaining portions for the multi-starrer The Villain, which is helmed by director Prem.

Before heading to Thailand, Sudeep had been hitting the gym to get a toned look for Phailwan. He will also be sporting a six-pack abs, which is a first in his long career. He has been training with fitness coach Jeeth, who also accompanied the actor to Thailand. According to reports, the martial arts training of Sudeep is in very early stages and it is demanding a lot from the actor physically.

It is said to be a three-week crash course in boxing and wrestling to help Sudeep get a grip on the combat sport for the film. The excitement around the film is really high, as the actor-director (Sudeep and Krishna) duo last year delivered a blockbuster called Hebbuli. The actioner follows a para commando’s efforts to unravel the mystery in the suspicious death of his brother and serve his own brand of justice to the criminals. Hebbuli created a lot of hype for the film due to the uber-cool makeover of Sudeep and opened in theatres to an overwhelming response.

The shooting of the film is expected to start by the end of March or in the first week of April.

Sudeep will next be seen in The Villian, which also has Shivrajkumar and Amy Jackson in the lead roles. He has also reportedly given his consent to play an important role in Dhanush’s next directorial outing and has also been roped in to play a pivotal role in Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

