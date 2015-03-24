Sudden emptiness after national award news: ‘Nirbashito’ director Churni Ganguly

Actor Churni Ganguly, whose directorial debut “Nirbashito” won the Best Bengali film award and the sound designer trophy at the 62nd National Award category today, said she felt speechless after getting the news.

“There was a sudden emptiness within me after I got the news that my first film bagged the national honour. It can’t be defined,” Churni, who is the wife of Kaushik Ganguly said.

“Nirbashito”, feted internationally at different festivals, is based on the life of exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen and her cat but the names have been changed in the film.

Recalling her encouraging response to the film at different film festivals including the Mumbai International Film Festival, Churni said “I am happy the festival audience could connect with the film. Now getting the national honour means it is being accepted by our own people.”

About IFFI-award winner ‘Chhotoder Chhobi’, directed by Kaushik on the lives of dwarfs, Churni said, “I am happy that it got the best film on social issues award as it talks about the people who are never talked about.”

“The best director award to friend Srijit (Mukherjee) for Chotushkone is also a proud moment for all of us. Three Bengali films got the national award, it makes us proud,” she said.

