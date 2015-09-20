Sridevi unveils her look from Tamil film ‘Puli’

Actress Sridevi, who plays an evil queen in upcoming Tamil fantasy drama ‘Puli’, released her look from the film on Sunday.

The film, also starring Tamil superstar Vijay, will be dubbed and released in Hindi.

“Sharing the look of Puli. A fun filled fantasy! Pull yourself with your kids & friends to the nearest theater. Oct 1st (sic),” Sridevi posted on her Twitter handle.

Dressed in a golden gown designed by Manish Malhotra, Sridevi sports a majestic crown.

Directed by Chimbu Deven, “Puli” also stars Hansika Motwani, Shruti Haasan and Kannada star Sudeep in important roles.

