Spyder song Aali Aali: Mahesh Babu film’s latest track is a folk feel, watch video

Spyder song Aali Aali: Spyder is a bilingual featuring Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah. Spyder song Aali Aali: Spyder is a bilingual featuring Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah.

A new song from Mahesh Babu’s Spyder is out. Composed by Harris Jeyaraj, the new number titled “Aali Aali” has a rhythm which sounds like a hybrid of “Randakka Randakka” and “Irukkana” from his earlier albums Anniyan and Nanban. Sung by Brijesh Tripati Sandilya, Harini and Sunitha, the dance number has sensual undertones interspersed with folk beats, but nothing that excites the listener immensely.

The lyrics, however, are a different story. While Madan Karky’s words don’t deviate from the commercial template for most part, the second verse has interesting lines. Taking a good humoured jibe at the tax exemption rules, the lines say, “Verum teaser a pathathuke engathey mama, muzhu trailer naa vitutenna thaangathey aama, Vari vilakellam thevaila arambipoma (Don’t yearn after seeing just the teaser, you won’t bear it if I release the trailer, We don’t need tax exemption, can we start)”. Earlier, Tamil films which get a U certificate were exempted from entertainment tax. However this failed to apply after GST was imposed.

Spyder is a bilingual featuring Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah. Bharath and RJ Balaji will also be seen in key roles. The film, helmed by AR Murugadoss, marks the Telugu superstar’s debut in Kollywood. In fact, the star has dubbed for himself in the movie. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Nvr Cinema LLP, the film is set to be released on September 27.

“Aali Aali” is the second single from the album. The first song “Boom Boom” sung by Nikhita Gandhi was released earlier by the team. The teaser of the movie was launched on Mahesh’s 42nd birthday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd