Spyder: Mahesh Babu starrer will finally release on this date

The release date of the Tamil and Telugu version of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Spyder is finally here. The AR Murugadoss directorial is currently slated for release on September 27. The release, which was initially expected in the month of June, was postponed when the director felt that the team needed more time for post production. Also, shooting every scene twice for the Tamil and Telugu version has taken more time than expected. However, the final date has made the Tollywood star’s fans extremely happy.

While Mahesh Babu did announce that the film will release during Dussehra, the date was yet to be finalised. The audience did not get their hopes up as the possibility of timely release seemed to dwindle after the film did not release on the previously announced date. The film has taken a lot of time, and director Murugadoss has been working closely with the VFX team. The film, which has the Brahmotsavam star playing the role of a spy, also stars Rakul Preet as the leading lady. SJ Suryah and Bharath also play pivotal roles in the film.

The recent buzz is that the film’s teaser is expected to release on July 20, which happens to be Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara’s birthday. The trailer is expected to release on August 9 – on the eve of the star’s birthday. The expectations from this film are high as it is not just AR Murugadoss’s directorial, but this also happens to be Mahesh Babu’s first straight Tamil release.

The music for the film is composed by Harris Jayaraj and this marks the fourth collaboration between the composer-director duo.

