SPYder: Mahesh Babu film tests the patience of fans as its release date gets postponed

Mahesh Babu film directed by AR Murugadoss has been titled Spyder. Mahesh Babu film directed by AR Murugadoss has been titled Spyder.

Mahesh Babu’s film SPYder would knock the silver screen a bit later this year. The film, which was scheduled for June 23, will now release on August 11, according to the sources. “Originally, the film was slated for release on June 23. Since the shoot will go on till May end, it’s very unlikely for the film to come out in June. Hence, the makers are planning to release it on August 11,” the source from the film’s unit told IANS. The film was earlier set to clash with Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham, but now both the films can do their own business, giving space to each other at the box office.

Mahesh Babu plays an intelligence officer aka spy in the film. There is a lot of expectation from Spyder as it marks the debut of Mahesh Babu in Tamil and it is also the actor’s first collaboration with AR Murugadoss.

There is no confirmation if its Tamil title would be SPYder too. The makers said that the title might have something to do with Lord Shiva, and if reports are to be believed Sambhavami could be the name.

The first look of SPYder was released last month to an arousing response from fans, and Murugadoss, who excels in the thriller genre, especially after the hit film Thupakki starring Vijay, seems to be in his element with his latest project.

Also read | Spyder first look: Mahesh Babu film promises to be a thrilling AR Murugadoss adventure

Actors Rakul Preet, Bharath and RJ Balaji will be seen in key roles too. Harris Jayaraj is scoring the music for the film while Santosh Sivan is handling the camera. SPYder would be produced by Tagore Madhu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd