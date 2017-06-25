Spyder actor Mahesh Babu takes time off his vacation to meet a 14-year-old fan suffering from down syndrome, see photo

Mahesh Babu meets his fan who is suffering from down syndrome. Mahesh Babu meets his fan who is suffering from down syndrome.

Mahesh Babu proved that he is a true star as he took time out to meet a special fan. Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar wrote, “Sushmitha 14 years, is a victim of downs syndrome. Her one wish through her life was to meet her all time hero !! Her superstar .. Mahesh Babu .. Her parents wanted to fulfill her wish of meeting her dream hero and reached out to Heal A Child Foundation for an opportunity. Thank you Mr Mahesh Babu for bringing the biggest smile on this little girl’s face.”

Mahesh is spending some quality time with his family in London, post wrap up of Spyder, which has been directed by AR Murugadoss. Namrata shared another picture of the actor with his daughter. In the picture, the two were caught in a candid moment. The actor’s wife captioned the picture as, “Careless whispers ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️travel diaries #Moments in London :)”

This is for the first time that Mahesh would be seen playing a spy in AR Murugadoss directorial. The teaser of this film had already raised some high expectations from the star and if reports are to be believed, then the second teaser would be released around his birthday.

Apart from Spyder, Mahesh will be playing the role of a Chief Minister in Bharath Ane Nenu and is paired opposite MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Kiara Advani. Actor Sarath Kumar has also been roped in for the project to play the role of his father. Mahesh Babu was last seen in the 2016 film Brahmotsavam directed by Srikanth Addala.

