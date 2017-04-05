SP Balasubrahmanyam passport, other articles stolen in the US

SP Balasubrahmanyam posted a video on Facebook thanking his fans for showing concern. SP Balasubrahmanyam posted a video on Facebook thanking his fans for showing concern.

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has said his passport and other articles were ‘stolen’ in the US, but officials of Indian Consulate were quick to provide him with a duplicate travel document. “My bag with Passports, credit cards, cash, my Pads with all my song scripts were stolen,” the award winning singer said in a Facebook post.

SPB, as the multi-lingual singer is fondly addressed, is currently touring the US as part of his ‘SPB50’ series where he has enthralled music lovers in cities including Seattle, Los Angeles and Atlanta.

Balasubrahmanyam thanked the Indian Consulate in Houston for coming to his aid. “Thanks to Consul General, Houston, I got my duplicate passport in 24 hrs,” he said.

Later, the Padma Bhushan awardee took to his Facebook account and thanked his fans for their concern, “After my posting on Facebook, every channel has flashed the news about the problems I am facing here. I would like to tell you that I have got my passport back. I am fine. I have completed 9 concerts and 5 to go. Nobody has any problem with what I have lost or gained. My gain is your affection. Don’t worry about anything else. People who do not have access to Facebook are worrying about it. I have your blessings, everything is fine. Thanks for concern.”

The passport saga is the latest in SPB’s unforgettable US tour, as he had last month received a legal notice from music maestro Ilayaraja for singing his compositions without his permission at various concerts. Balasubrahmanyam, a multiple time national award winner, had then said he would render songs of other music composers at the concerts instead of those composed by Illayaraja following his objection to it.

