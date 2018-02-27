South Indian film industry strike: Final decision to come tomorrow

South Indian film industry is set to go on a strike South Indian film industry is set to go on a strike

A fresh round of talks was held on Monday in Bengaluru between the digital service providers (DSPs) and the members of various south Indian film industries. One of the top agenda of the meeting was to discuss the concerns of the exhibitors and the problems that they will face, technically and financially, when the industries go on a strike from March 1.

“DSPs such as Qube and UFO have been charging hefty prices for their services. The members of all the south Indian film chambers (five states and Union Territory Pondicherry) has formed a committee and analysing the problem for the last four months,” said top Karnataka exhibitor K V Chandrashekar in Bengaluru after the meeting with the CEOs of Qube and UFO.

“On February 23, the committee concluded that the producers of the south film industries will discontinue the services of Qube and UFO due to their unwillingness to support producers,” he noted.

In recent years, about 550 theatres in Karnataka alone were equipped with digital projectors provided by Qube and UFO, the major players of DSP market. And about 4000 theatres were digitalised across south India with equipment supplied by these DSPs.

“When producers cut ties with DSPs, from March 2, what content will they supply to us the exhibitors?” asked Chandrashekar.

The exhibitors rued that the DSPs’ blanket rate for all the A, B and C centers have been hurting them dearly. According to sources, theatres have to pay a fee of Rs 10,000 every week to the DSPs. While the big theatres in A centers can afford that kind of fee, the theatres in B and C centers come under a lot of stress. The insiders believe that the hefty fees of DSPs was one of the major causes for many movie theaters going out of business in small towns across the states.

The South Indian film chamber committee has demanded the DSPs to reduce their blanket rate by 25 percent. The CEOs of Qube and UFO had sought time till Wednesday to announce their decision. Following which the united front of south film fraternity will take its final decision.

Many big films in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam will be affected if the problem continues to persist. Rajinikanth’s Kaala, Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam, Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya, Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu, Vishal’s Irumbu Thirai, Sai Pallavi’s Karu, Mammootty’s Bilal, Prithviraj’s Ranam – Detroit Crossing, Kannada film Dandupalya 3, among many other films are gearing up to hit the screens in the next three months.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd