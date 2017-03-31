Soumitra Chatterjee’s grandson admitted to hospital after serious accident

Soumitra Chatterjee’s grandson, Ronodeep Bose, underwent a brain surgery after he met with an accident. Soumitra Chatterjee’s grandson, Ronodeep Bose, underwent a brain surgery after he met with an accident.

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s grandson, Ronodeep Bose, underwent a brain surgery after he met with an accident, according to reports. The Dutta Vs Dutta actor was riding a bike with his friends when his vehicle hit a cemented wall at Kolkata’s New Alipore. He is presently in critical condition.

The entire family of Soumitra were seen at the Institute of Neurosciences, where the Ludo actor is presently admitted and is undergoing treatment. Even his band members were present at the institute and were with the family all night. “He’s reacting well to medications and that’s a positive sign. However, we will have to wait for another four days to ensure that he’s out of danger,” sources told The Times Of India.

The report further mentioned that the accident took place around 2 am and the Egaro actor had looked back for a split second when he was crossing a road when his bike had hit the cemented wall. One of his friends who was riding with him sustained multiple fractures.

Ronodeep Bose has worked in three Bengali films, Egaro based on the football team Mohun Bagan, Dutta Vs Dutta based on the life of popular Bengali singer and actor Anjan Dutta and horror film Ludo.

Soumitra Chatterjee is one of the most acclaimed actors hailing from Bengal. He made his debut in Satyajit Ray’s Apur Sansar, the third film of the Apu Trilogy franchise. Later he had worked with Satyajit Ray in several other films like Charulata, Heerak Rajar Deshe, Joy Baba Felunath, Sonar Kella to name a few. He had gained popularity for portraying the famous Bengali detective Feluda. During his career in the film industry, he had won the Dadasaheb Phalke award, National Awards for Dekha, Antardhan and Footsteps.

