Waiting for right role is way of cinema, says Soumitra Chatterjee

Soumitra Chatterjee who has worked with Satyajit Ray in 14 of his films, says he is drawn to the sensitive treatment of human characters in cinema. Soumitra Chatterjee who has worked with Satyajit Ray in 14 of his films, says he is drawn to the sensitive treatment of human characters in cinema.

The rules of showbiz do not bend even for veterans. Meaty and age-specific roles are not easy to get, says thespian Soumitra Chatterjee. Arguably, the most prominent face of auteur Satyajit Ray’s films, Chatterjee says one has to wait for the right kind of roles and it’s just the way cinema operates.

“This is the way of cinema. You can’t get your choices (roles) every time, every year. You have to wait. This is how cinema is,” Soumitra Chatterjee told IANS here on Wednesday, conceding he has no qualms about being patient.

He was speaking in context of the announcement of his forthcoming film Mayurakshi with Bengali mega star Prosenjit Chatterjee.

The octogenarian who has worked with Ray in 14 of his films, says he is drawn to the “sensitive treatment of human characters” in cinema.

“I have a very special bond with Prosenjit and the aim will be to extend that relationship on screen in the film,” Prosenjit Chatterjee said referring to the father-son characters they will portray in Mayurakshi.

Soumitra Chatterjee is one of the most acclaimed actors hailing from Bengal. He made his debut in Satyajit Ray’s Apur Sansar, the third film of the Apu Trilogy franchise. Later he had worked with Satyajit Ray in several other films like Charulata, Heerak Rajar Deshe, Joy Baba Felunath, Sonar Kella to name a few. He had gained popularity for portraying the famous Bengali detective Feluda. During his career in the film industry, he had won the Dadasaheb Phalke award, National Awards for Dekha, Antardhan and Footsteps.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan 10th wedding anniversary: 5 times they proved they’re head-over-heels in love

Bengali star Prosenjit Chatterjee, had also played another popular Bengali detective, Kakababu in Srijit Mukherjee’s Mishawr Rawhoshyo.

Helmed by multiple award-winning filmmaker Atanu Ghosh, the venture will go on the floor later this year. It is produced by Friends Communication.

With inputs from IANS.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd