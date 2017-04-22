Soumitra Chatterjee to play Prosenjit Chatterjee’s father in Mayurakshi

Soumitra Chatterjee and Prosenjit Chatterjee’s Mayurakshi is centred on two male characters. Soumitra Chatterjee and Prosenjit Chatterjee’s Mayurakshi is centred on two male characters.

Soumitra Chatterjee and Prosenjit are set to team up together for Bengali film Mayurakshi in the roles of father and son.

“I think this can be called a journey from real to reel as Soumitra kaku (Soumitra uncle) has always been a father figure to me. He has always been on my side through thick and thin,” Prosenjit, 54, told PTI.

“And this is more significant as we are sharing screen space for most part in the upcoming film Mayurakshi and this is happening after so many years.”

Director Atanu Ghosh says Mayurakshi deals with the father-son relationship and the veteran actor has been cast as a professor.

“I wanted to bring on screen the wonderful relationship between the two big Indian actors, representing different generations. In another Bengali film last year, both Soumitra kaku and Bumba da (as Prosenjit is fondly called) had been part of the cast but there was no interaction between the two in real sense. ‘Mayurakshi’ is about the emotional journey of a father and son,” he says.

The director says the film could not have been made without the two stars.

“Bumba da had wanted to work in my film and what can be better if he and the guardian figure in his life are cast together,” says Atanu, whose first film was “Angshumaner Chhobi” in 2009.

Atanu says unlike the present trend of woman-oriented genre in several films, Mayurakshi is centred on two male characters.

Soumitra and Prosenjit have jointly worked in 38 movies in past, including mainstream Kulangar, Daye Dayitwa, blockbuster Lathi, Ei Ghar Ei Sansar (2000) and arthouse Aparajita Tumi (2012).

“I am looking forward to work with Bumba as I believe doing a film together at this juncture of our career is welcome,” Soumitra, 82, says.

The Dadasaheb Phalke award (2015) winner, who is collaborating with Atanu for the sixth time, says, “I like his simple and sensitive narrative style.”

Other actors of the film, which will go on floors from July, are yet to be finalised.

