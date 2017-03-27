We enjoy a comfort level with Soumitra Chatterjee : Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay

In Shiboprasad Mukherjee’s Posto, starring Soumitra Chatterjee, they will stick to their tradition of highlighting issues faced by the urban middle-class. In Shiboprasad Mukherjee’s Posto, starring Soumitra Chatterjee, they will stick to their tradition of highlighting issues faced by the urban middle-class.

After working with Soumitra Chatterjee in their last two films – Belaseshe and Praktan, director duo Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay and Nandita Roy are again collaborating with the veteran actor in their next Posto.

“Soumitra kaku (uncle) is an internationally known actor. We have developed a comfort level with him after three previous films (Alik Sukh, Praktan and Belaseshe),” Shiboprosad told PTI.

Soumitra added, “I have worked in over 300 films in my career. But I like the way they (Shiborosad-Nandita) narrate the story and conceive a character.”

Soumitra will star opposite Lily Chakraborty to play the role of grandparents in the film, decades after the duo shared screen space in Satyajit Ray’s Shakha Proshakha (1990). In the upcoming film, the director duo are focusing on parenting.

“Like all our previous films since ‘Ichhe’, which talked about rat race in present day education system, Posto is about modern-day parenting,” Shiboprosad said.

“Or the subject can be called shared-parenting as a child is looked after by working parents, grandparents and even domestic help at home and this is a common symptom in almost every household today.”

Shiboprosad, who has shot the film in Bolpur as well as in Kolkata, said in Posto they will stick to their tradition of highlighting issues faced by the urban middle-class.

However, he said the treatment will not be simplistic this time as the film also deals with the legal fight over parenting as the plot unfolds.

“We will not deviate from our known genre and our audiences could identify with the issues raised in Alik Sukh (on ethical issues faced by doctors), Ramdhanu (school admission) and Ichche (examination pressure and competitiveness).

“But Posto has a universal theme which confronts families and children all over the world, in US, China and everywhere, where a child is introduced to parallel family environments (the twin worlds of new age parents and grandparents in the same house)” Shiboprosad said.

Piku actor Jisshu Sengupta will play the role of a present-day father in the film. Music director Anupam Roy has teamed up with singer-filmmaker Anindya Chattopadhyay and singer Upal Sengupta to compose music for the film.

Asked if they were weighed down by audience expectations, Shiboprosad said, “Both Belaseshe and Praktan ran for more than 100 days breaking all records. This trust of audience prompts us to experiment with a new subject.”

Posto will be release on May 12.

